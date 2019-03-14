Microsoft, Amazon and Intel Listed as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for Artificial Intelligence Platform

CHICAGO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets™, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights has released a quadrant on Artificial Intelligence Platform to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The first release of the quadrant has Microsoft, Amazon, and Intel sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters.

Quadrant highlights

50+ companies offering artificial intelligence platform were analyzed of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Microsoft Azure AI, Amazon ML platform services, Intel Nervana Platform, Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine, IBM Watson, SAP Leonardo Machine Learning, Salesforce Einstein suite, and Qualcomm have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Ayasdi, Absolutdata NAVIK AI platform, Oracle, and SAS have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, but a mediocre business strategy.

BigML, Artificial Solutions, CrowdFlower, Kasisto, msg.ai, Rainbird Technologies, Vital AI, ASI Data Science, RapidMiner, and DataRobot have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering but poor business strategy. HPE C3 AI Suite, Infosys Nia, and Wipro Holmes have been recognized as dynamic differentiators.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Artificial Intelligence platform comparison between vendors.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank Artificial Intelligence Platform companies involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 25 key vendors were shortlisted on the basis of their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in respective quadrants based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants essentially compares companies in emerging technologies on 6 broad maturities: product maturity, company maturity, use-case maturity, investment maturity, technology maturity, and business outcome maturity. Each company is reviewed by 4 stakeholders—buyers, industry experts, other vendors, and MarketsandMarkets analysts—to make it unbiased. 360 aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Buyers get to personalize their quadrant against their specific needs. The combined insights from peers, analysts, experts, and vendors cut the bias and helps the buyer find the best fit solution. Vendors get to position themselves to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their personal brand and increase their thought leadership. The 360 platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernization services, AI in Fintech solutions, and Cognitive Analytics solutions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact the revenues of 70% to 80% of companies worldwide. MarketsandMarkets™ currently services 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

