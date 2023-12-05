Microsoft and ForwardLane Join Forces to Lead AI-Enabled Advancements in Asset Management

Synthesizing Data to Drive Actionable Insights and Personalization

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardLane, the AI-powered Decision Intelligence platform for asset and wealth management, today announced it has attained Microsoft IP Co-sell Ready status, allowing joint go-to-market activities with Microsoft sales teams worldwide. The partnership provides ForwardLane access to Microsoft's 600+ fields sales teams in financial services, technical resources, support, and global customer base to advance AI software helping asset managers and other financial services firms simplify their data landscapes to enable actionable, personalized insights and next best actions.

Microsoft Partner

Achieving IP Co-sell Ready status highlights ForwardLane's ability to deliver joint solutions for fund managers built on Microsoft Azure, AI, and machine learning capabilities. Use cases in development include synthesizing disparate data sources into simplified insights for:

Asset management wholesalers leveraging AI-recommended next best actions on client engagement, product positioning, and driving financial advisor success.

Wealth managers accessing personalized insights on managing client relationships and investment accounts.

Other examples like automated compliant communications, 24/7 chatbots, and targeted relationship nurturing campaigns.

Additionally, by reaching IP Co-sell Ready status, ForwardLane solutions now enable customers to tap into unused budget from Microsoft Azure monetary commitment agreements. Qualifying Microsoft customers can apply funds committed through Azure consumption plans to obtain ForwardLane's AI platform focused on simplifying data landscapes to drive actionable personalization.

Commenting on the Microsoft partnership, ForwardLane CEO Nathan Stevenson said: "Attaining Microsoft IP Co-sell Ready partner status will accelerate our mission to bring intelligent personalization through AI to financial services firms. With access to Microsoft's cloud capabilities and resources, we look forward to collaborating on the next generation of AI applications powering actionable insights for automated advisory experiences."

Media Contact:

Simona Cotta-Ramusino

+44 7771 863 660

[email protected]

SOURCE ForwardLane