Microsoft And Providence St. Joseph Health Announce Strategic Alliance To Accelerate The Future Of Care Delivery

The two organizations will develop a portfolio of integrated solutions designed to improve health outcomes and reduce the total cost of care by combining technologies from Microsoft with Providence St. Joseph Health's data and clinical expertise. The alliance will accelerate the health care industry's adoption of the cloud and enable data-driven clinical and operational decision-making by leveraging Microsoft Azure, and industry interoperability standards like FHIR, to integrate siloed data sources in a cloud environment that enables security and compliance.

Providence St. Joseph Health will deploy next-generation solutions and emerging technologies from Microsoft and its partners at a Providence St. Joseph Health-affiliated hospital facility in Seattle, Wash., near Microsoft's Redmond headquarters. This site will enable modern clinical and operational experiences for both patients and providers. The goal will be to scale these innovations across the entire Providence St. Joseph Health system, in a transformation that will bring innovative and necessary solutions to more communities.

"Providence St. Joseph Health has been on a journey to transform health care and achieve a vision of health for a better world. We're excited to accelerate that journey by collaborating with Microsoft. Together, we'll support doctors, nurses and all caregivers by equipping them with innovative tools and technology that make it easier to do the vitally important work of improving lives," said Rod Hochman, M.D., president and CEO of Providence St. Joseph Health.

"Our alliance with Providence St. Joseph Health brings together the expertise of one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the country with the power of Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. "Our ambition is to accelerate Providence St. Joseph Health's digital transformation and to build new innovations together that are designed to improve health care delivery and outcomes."

As part of the strategic alliance, Providence St. Joseph Health will use Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform and standardize productivity and collaboration tools for its 119,000 caregivers on Microsoft 365, and will continue to improve and support patient engagement using technologies including Dynamics 365. Providence St. Joseph Health doctors and nurses will use Microsoft Teams, which is part of the Microsoft 365 platform, for more secure communication and collaboration, enabling them to bring together chat, video meetings and conferencing, and line-of-business applications into a single hub.

Providence St. Joseph Health is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

Microsoft (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

"At Microsoft, we believe that engaging a range of partners across the health care ecosystem will be required to improve the value of care that is provided," said Peter Lee , corporate vice president at Microsoft Healthcare. "With Providence St. Joseph Health, we believe we can work together to address many of the most difficult problems that affect the health care industry by combining Microsoft's research, cloud, and productivity capabilities with Providence St. Joseph Health's clinical expertise."

, corporate vice president at Microsoft Healthcare. "With Providence St. Joseph Health, we believe we can work together to address many of the most difficult problems that affect the health care industry by combining Microsoft's research, cloud, and productivity capabilities with Providence St. Joseph Health's clinical expertise." "At Providence St. Joseph Health, we strive to improve our clinical product, with a focus on delivering the highest levels of clinical outcomes, consumer experience, and financial value. We listen to our patients and caregivers and know that the entire health care delivery industry needs to improve. Partnering with Microsoft, we will be able to focus on our clinical and operational objectives while realizing a step-change in our capabilities as an insights-driven organization. We are excited to better deploy data to inform the choices we make and the actions we take," said Venkat Bhamidipati , executive vice president and chief financial officer for Providence St. Joseph Health.

, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Providence St. Joseph Health. "Providence St. Joseph Health is in the middle of broad transformation, and the alliance with Microsoft will help us fully modernize our IT solutions, bringing the power and flexibility of the cloud to an industry that has traditionally lagged behind in modernizing its technology," said BJ Moore, executive vice president and chief information officer for Providence St. Joseph Health.

