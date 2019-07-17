Microsoft and Scope Technology Partner to Accelerate the Evolution of Connected Car Solutions

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technology announced their successful migration to Microsoft Azure today. The partnership includes Scope's adoption of Azure to enhance their advanced enterprise solutions. It will also promote R&D collaboration on AI driven image recognition technology along with sales collaboration between the two companies.

Scope's platform solutions feature connected car, IoT partner marketplace, and mobility platform solutions. This new offering will significantly enhance the adoption of innovations in connected car solutions.

"For twenty years Scope has been bringing innovation to the automotive, insurance, and fleet markets while maintaining our core values of improving driver safety and helping to prevent road fatalities. Today, we continue that tradition with new solutions that are powered by big data, machine learning, computer vision, and artificial intelligence, which requires highly robust, innovative, and secure solutions to serve our global customers. Microsoft Azure provides a powerful tool for us to accelerate the evolution of the next generation of connected car solutions," said Jacob Hasson, CRO at Scope Technology.



Scope Technology processes billions of meaningful vehicle events every month from over 50 countries worldwide. While today's systems capture vehicle, driver, and contextual information, the next generation of connected car solutions will expand the ecosystem beyond the vehicle.

"End customers have new expectations about their vehicle experiences and Scope's solutions are helping the large enterprise companies transition to a more engaged and richer customer experience with actionable insights and advanced services. Scope is helping them to grow into new markets while offering new services," said Hasson.

"We are entering a new era of services around connected cars. The partnership with Scope Technology will enable them to fuel their digital transformation, and accelerate innovation in their connected car and vehicle technologies to create solutions that are even more intelligent and data driven. Microsoft aims to enable our customers to focus on innovation and how they will continue in transforming their industries," said Samer Abu Ltaif, President of Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

Microsoft Azure provides a powerful cloud platform that maximizes the evolution of Scope's big data and artificial intelligence connected car solutions for customers in multiple verticals worldwide. Scope is helping companies better serve their customers while continuing to make roads safer.

About Scope Technology

Scope Technology is an innovative connected car company with a solid foundation of technology. From OEM, fleet, and insurance solutions to new computer vision AI solutions – Scope's purpose is to help companies accelerate their business through the power of actionable insights from vehicle and driver data. For more information please visit: https://www.scopetechnology.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

