Microsoft and Tilson Team up to Expand Access to Broadband Internet in Rural Communities Across America

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson and Microsoft announced today a cooperation agreement as part of the Microsoft Airband Initiative, which aims to extend broadband Internet access to three million unserved and underserved rural Americans by July 2022, helping close the rural broadband gap. Under this agreement, Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, and SQF, LLC, a leading pole owner and 5G solutions provider, will perform and deliver network systems integration, pole ownership and consulting services for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across the nation that are part of Microsoft's Airband ISP Program.

According to Microsoft data, 162.8 million people are not using the Internet at broadband speeds. By utilizing TV white space technology (TVWS) along with WiFi, LTE, 5GNR, and fiber, Tilson will support the Microsoft Airband Initiative's goals of expanding broadband capacity and improving access for users in rural areas with challenging terrain. Microsoft has worked with Tilson to provide licensing, engineering, project management, and construction services for Airband ISPs and their successful expansion into rural communities. Tilson's consulting team will also assist Airband ISPs with the deployment of business and operational support systems into Microsoft Azure enhancing the scalability and cost effectiveness of their platforms.

"Working with Microsoft and our ISP partners demonstrates our continued commitment to provide innovative solutions and make broadband more accessible and affordable for residents and businesses in our rural communities" said Josh Broder, Tilson CEO. "We have found significant alignment between the goals of the Microsoft Airband Initiative and our values here at Tilson and we're very excited to be a part of the rural connectivity solution."

"Tilson has the proven track-record and national footprint to help support large scale fixed wireless provider deployments as well as the successful expansion of an emerging TV white spaces ecosystem" said Paul Garnett, senior director of the Microsoft Airband Initiative. "Strategic partnerships with systems integrators such as Tilson will provide invaluable project support in the global effort to connect rural communities."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

