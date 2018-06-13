Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

REDMOND, Wash., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 13, 2018, to shareholders of record on Aug. 16, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2018.

