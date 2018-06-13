Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Dividend of $0.42 per share payable in September

News provided by

Microsoft Corp.

18:36 ET

REDMOND, Wash., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 13, 2018, to shareholders of record on Aug. 16, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2018.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

