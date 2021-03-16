Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

REDMOND, Wash., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be May 19, 2021.

