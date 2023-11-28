Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable March 14, 2024, to shareholders of record on Feb. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 14, 2024.

