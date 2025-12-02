Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

News provided by

Microsoft Corp.

Dec 02, 2025, 17:56 ET

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable March 12, 2026, to shareholders of record on Feb. 19, 2026. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 19, 2026.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

