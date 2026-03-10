Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft Corp.

Mar 10, 2026, 17:29 ET

REDMOND, Wash., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable June 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2026. The ex-dividend date will be May 21, 2026.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

