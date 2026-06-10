Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

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Microsoft Corp.

Jun 10, 2026, 16:05 ET

REDMOND, Wash., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on Aug. 20, 2026. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 20, 2026.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

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