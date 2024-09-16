Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase program

Annual shareholders meeting set for Dec. 10, 2024

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 21, 2024.

The board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $60 billion in share repurchases. The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

In addition, the company announced the date for the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held Dec. 10, 2024. Shareholders at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2024, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.

This year's annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually and hosted by Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer; Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Brad Smith, vice chair and president; and Sandra E. Peterson, Microsoft lead independent director.

