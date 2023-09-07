Microsoft Awarded the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Boosting Workforce Collaboration and Productivity with Its Highly Innovative Communication Platform

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Microsoft stands out in the market with its AI-powered collaboration solution, Microsoft Teams, which accelerates workflows while saving costs and driving efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan continually monitors connected work trends and, based on its research, has recognized Microsoft with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. Microsoft is at the leading edge of innovation and has profoundly impacted the business communications and collaboration space. The company excels with its state-of-the-art communication platform and in-depth understanding of customers' evolving needs.

Continue Reading
Microsoft
Microsoft

Microsoft is actively leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology to enable efficiency, automate workflows, and optimize user and customer experiences (UX and CX) with best-in-class collaboration solutions. The company's ability to innovate at fast pace has placed it at the top of the industry. By embracing mobility and AI faster than most cloud communications providers, the company has further differentiated itself and improved customer value.

Microsoft is rapidly gaining market share owing to its strong industry expertise and best practices around solution design, partner ecosystem, portfolio evolution, speed of innovation, and go-to-market strategy.

"Over the years, Microsoft has repeatedly proved its ability to identify unaddressed market needs and envision future scenarios based on its firm grasp of economic, technological, and socio-demographic Mega Trends," said Elka Popova, Vice President, Growth Opportunity Analytics ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

The company proved its visionary approach by designing Microsoft Teams, a groundbreaking business communication platform that offers a broad range of collaboration services, such as video meetings, group chat, screen sharing, and calling, among others. Teams is well known for its seamless integration with Microsoft's broader portfolio of solutions, such as email, productivity, customer relationship management (CRM), social networking, and file collaboration that dramatically boost productivity. Moreover, Teams is a highly adaptable tool that constantly evolves with market demands and incorporates the latest technological advances.

To maximize the value it delivers, Microsoft recently launched Teams Premium which makes meeting, calling, webinar, and virtual appointment experiences more intelligent, personalized, and secure. Another recent innovation milestone is the launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot. Leveraging large language models, and data from Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft 365 Copilot powers next-level productivity for enterprise users and contact center agents.

"Microsoft stands out among communications and collaboration solution providers with its powerful vision and highly effective execution. The success of its Teams platform has been nothing short of astounding and can be attributed to the vendor's keen understanding of rapidly evolving customer requirements, unsurpassed innovation velocity, creative solution packaging and pricing, extensive partner ecosystem, and formidable brand," noted Popova. For its strong overall performance, Microsoft earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the connected work industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: [email protected] 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Also from this source

TeraRecon Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Solving Time-related Challenges in Neurological Care and Its Market-leading Position

Clarius Applauded by Frost & Sullivan with the Company of the Year Award for Its Handheld Ultrasound Systems and Market-leading Position

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.