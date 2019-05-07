Microsoft awards $125,000 to Miami EdTech's computer science training program for Miami-Dade teachers in partnership with FIU

"This is a great opportunity for STEM teachers to learn how to integrate entrepreneurial and computational principles into their lesson plans, and possibly in a next grant for pre-service teachers, too," says Mario Eraso, Ph.D., STEM Outreach / Internships Coordinator, School of Computing and Information Services, Florida International University.

A true "train-the-trainer" professional development program, EdXpert uses state-of-the-art curriculum and training techniques to build teachers' capacity to deliver top-tier computer science and technology-enabled lessons in their classrooms.

"Over the past year, through our Accelerator and Social Innovation & Entrepreneurial Leadership (SIEL) Incubator, we have been fortunate to work with over 50 Miami-based educators, representing some 15,000 students," said Carlos Vazquez, President and CEO of Miami EdTech. "Microsoft's support of our new EdXpert program allows us to empower and reach far more educators; helping to close the digital skills gap present among Miami-Dade youth, and, ultimately, provide them with the tools required for 21st century success."

EdXpert is a free program open to K-12 STEM teachers located in Miami-Dade County and provides participants with a per diem stipend. The inaugural EdXpert Fundamentals is slated to launch in July 2019 and consists of a half-day in-person workshop; with ongoing support throughout the school year via online tutorials, webinars, one-on-one coaching, and advanced workshops.

"Teachers are key to a successful economy," said Lucas Hernandez, Civic Engagement Lead for Microsoft in Miami. "When all students have access to high-quality computer science education they develop skills critical to their future success, regardless of their career. Our partnership with Miami EdTech is part of Microsoft's commitment to build the capacity of teachers in underserved communities to be CS certified and inspire their students to create the technology of the future."

For Brandon Alfred, "EdXpert addresses a fundamental shortfall in quality resources and professional development opportunities available to computer science teachers, while simultaneously fostering much needed advancement in diversity, equity, and inclusion among the STEM community and its instructors." Mr. Alfred is the Dean of Culture at José De Diego Middle School, a M-DCPS STEM-designated and Magnet Program (Visual Arts; Engineering & Robotics) Title I school located in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

To learn more about EdXpert, powered by Microsoft, and to register for the upcoming July 2019 EdXpert Fundamentals workshop, please visit www.miamiedtech.com/edxpert or email us directly at info@miamiedtech.com.

