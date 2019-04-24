Microsoft Awards Broadplace Advertising Elite Status in the Bing Partner Program

LEATHERHEAD, England, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft has named Broadplace Advertising as one of a select group of top performing partners to act as trusted advisors to their growing customer base for search advertising opportunities with the Bing Network. Currently there are only three Elite partners in the UK including Broadplace Advertising.

As an Elite Channel Partner to Bing Ads, the world's number two search advertising provider, Broadplace Advertising will continue to enhance the expertise and service provided to clients through exclusive access to training, marketing and technology development.

Broadplace Advertising is an independent and multi award winning performance marketing agency. They have delivered innovative digital marketing solutions to hundreds of businesses across the globe since 2005. Broadplace Advertising enables their partners to grow and succeed online through their technology and people.

Search advertising, which today makes up 52% of all digital advertising spend, is a core area of investment for Broadplace Advertising's clients.

Broadplace Advertising has successfully been offering choice and increased levels of ROI to its search advertising clients thanks to its partnership with Bing. In 2018, adoption of Bing advertising solutions grew by 40% across it's customer base and Bing Advertising revenue grew by over 70%. Broadplace Advertising's elevated partnership with Bing will clearly bring increased business opportunities for both their clients and their business.

"We are delighted to see Broadplace reach the Elite tier of the Bing Ads partner programme. Our partners in the Elite tier demonstrate the highest capability and passion to drive success for their customers on our platform. This is well deserved recognition for Ajay and the team who are extremely engaged, challenge us and innovate to deliver solutions for their clients."

- Nigel Leggatt, Director of Partner Sales – EMEA, Microsoft

Broadplace Advertising, look forward to expanding their search advertising offering with Bing Ads as it continues to grow globally, with over one third PC search market share in the US, 24.7% in the United Kingdom, 18.5% in France and nearly 12% in Australia.

Many of Broadplace Advertising's clients have witnessed a significant increase in ROI for campaigns managed by Broadplace Advertising on Bing and Broadplace Advertising look forward to continuing to grow and extend this kind of opportunity to all their clients.

Broadplace Advertising's Managing Director, Ajay Syal, said,

"We are delighted to have been accredited with Bing Elite Channel Partner status which demonstrates our belief and commitment to Bing Ads. We are confident that with the additional support from Microsoft we will be able to further fuel this growth and initial signs from Q1 2019 are definitely telling us we are heading in the right direction."

About Broadplace Advertising

Broadplace Advertising is an independent digital marketing agency, which has been delivering innovative marketing solutions to hundreds of businesses since 2005. Broadplace Advertising's mission is to be an agile digital enabler for partners to succeed online through their technology and people. Broadplace Advertising aims to nurture a culture of expertise, transparency, partner focus, diversity and social awareness.

Broadplace Advertising's multi award winning combination of digital expertise, talent, technology and industry partnerships helps them to deliver fully integrated strategies to clients across many verticals, including: travel, education, automotive, finance and retail/eCommerce. Brands include Mercedes-Benz Retail Group and The Works. Broadplace Advertising has a team of over 40 employees, accredited with the latest industry qualifications. This allows Broadplace Advertising to create a successful strategy that focuses on the client's needs and delivers solutions through all the different digital marketing channels, platforms and devices.

Useful resources:

www.broadplace.com

https://www.facebook.com/broadplace

www.twitter.com/broadplace

SOURCE Broadplace Advertising

Related Links

https://www.broadplace.com

