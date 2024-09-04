Microsoft Corporate Vice President Vik Singh to Keynote Community Summit North America

Vik Singh, CVP of AI and Apps at Microsoft, will keynote Community Summit NA on Oct 14, 2024, in San Antonio, bringing Microsoft Biz Apps insights to over 5,000 attendees.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Summit North America, the largest independent innovation, education, and training event for Microsoft business applications, is thrilled to announce that Vik Singh, CVP of AI and Apps, will deliver the keynote address on Monday, October 14 from 8:00-9:15 am, joining 40+ Microsoft speakers leading Dynamics, Power Platform, and Copilot sessions from October 13-17, 2024 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Community Summit will gather more than 5,000 Microsoft business applications users for five-days featuring over 700 education sessions organized by Dynamics ERP and CRM, Power Platform low-code/no-code tools, Fabric data architecture and Copilot AI solutions that range from understanding pre-built Copilots in M365 and D365, to building custom Copilots in Studio.

"The excitement and energy around the 2024 Summit programming this year is amazing," said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamic Communities, "and Vik brings an incredible element of innovation and down to earth perspective to our Keynote stage regarding the role of AI and Copilots as they change the way we work."

Complementing Vik Singh in the keynote program will be a diverse group of speakers joining John Siefert on the main stage, including:

TechFluent, Black Channel Partner Alliance (BCPA), & Ludia Consulting

Bartosz Szpiech , VP of Products at Executive Automats by XPLUS

, VP of Products at Executive Automats by XPLUS Heico Companies' Crystal Ahrens and Nicky Gulhar with AXIA Consulting

and with AXIA Consulting Kenny Mullican , CIO of Paragon Films

"I'm honored to be delivering the keynote at the Community Summit North America on October 14th in San Antonio," commented Corporate VP for Copilot Apps, Vik Singh. "Looking forward to sharing insights on the growth and potential of AI and Business Copilots with over 5,000 Microsoft business applications users and partners."

Five days of innovation, education, and training will give access to 700+ sessions, 40+ Academy classes, 260+ Consultants, Systems Integrators, and ISVs on the Expo Floor, and several unique experiences including the debut of the Demo Zone – delivering 15-minute product overviews and demonstrations enabling attendees to explore & discover a dozen automation, reporting and optimization tools for Microsoft business apps all in one place, at one time.

Please visit our Community Summit North America website for more information on our agenda, keynotes, sponsors, Academy classes, preconferences, and experiences.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is proud to be the producers of the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem, Community Summit North America. Summit NA has unmatched value with 700+ educational sessions to deliver end-to-end learning around all versions of Dynamics 365 FO/AX, CE/CRM & BC/NAV, Dynamics GP, Power Platform, and the rise of AI through Copilot. 5000+ Microsoft Users and 260+ Consultants, Systems Integrators, and ISVs come together for a week of innovation, education, and training.

We also bring the foundation of For User, By User to a year-round digital format with our learning platform, www.dynamicscommunities.com. Dynamics Communities represents collaboration, knowledge sharing, expertise, networking, and the decentralization of years of intelligence which can only be found in a passionate community of people.

