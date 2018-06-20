Microsoft Dynamics Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Microsoft Dynamics Services Market: Overview

The report on the global Microsoft Dynamics Services market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2016 is the base year, and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included to provide historical information.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442927



The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global Microsoft Dynamics Services market during the said period.



Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global Microsoft Dynamics Services market have also been considered in the study. The report also includes Microsoft Dynamics product evolution.



Global Microsoft Dynamics Services Market: Scope of the Report

The Microsoft Dynamics Services market has been segmented based on deployment type, product type, service type, end-user, and region.Based on deployment type, the market has been further classified into on premise and cloud.



Based on product type, the market has been further classified into ERP and CRM.Based on service type, the market has been further classified into advisory/consulting services, implementation, upgradation and migration services, and maintenance and support services.



Based on end-user, the Microsoft Dynamics services markets classified into on BFSI, manufacturing, retail, telecom & IT, government, utilities, HealthCare, and others.Geographically, the report classifies the global Microsoft Dynamics Services market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation.



Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global trends have also been added in Microsoft Dynamics services study. Additionally, the report also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.



Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016 - 2026(%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 - 2026 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Global Microsoft Dynamics Services Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendors whitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's market expertise and understanding.



While arriving at the final numbers of the Microsoft Dynamics Services market, we have considered only the revenue generated through services by Microsoft Dynamics partners for the respective years.



Global Microsoft Dynamics Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the Microsoft Dynamics services market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players.Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company's capabilities.Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company's potential to grow.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of Microsoft Dynamics services market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Microsoft Dynamics Services market include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, IBM Corporation, Capgemini SE, DXC Technology Company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, and Avanade Inc.



Market Segmentation:

Microsoft Dynamics Services Market Analysis, by Deployment Type



On premise

Cloud based

Microsoft Dynamics Services Market Analysis, by Product Type



ERP

CRM

Microsoft Dynamics Services Market Analysis, by Service Type



Advisory/Consulting Services

Implementation

Upgradation and Migration Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Microsoft Dynamics Services Market Analysis, by End-user



BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

IT and Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others



Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Microsoft Dynamics Services market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442927



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-dynamics-services-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018---2026-300669560.html