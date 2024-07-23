Microsoft Dynamics Silver Partner Dexpro Dynamics Expands Dynamics GP/365 Practice With Acquisition of Telmar Computer Systems

Microsoft Dynamics GP users can feel confident their system will be supported by the skilled team of consultants at Dexpro Dynamics.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexpro Dynamics is expanding its national Microsoft Dynamics practice by acquiring Colorado based Telmar Computer Solutions, Inc.

Dexpro Dynamics is a Silver Microsoft partner offering Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Dynamics 365 CRM products with clients across North America. Telmar has been providing services to small and medium-sized businesses since 2005.

Dexpro Dynamics Aquires Telmar Computer Solutions, Inc.

"We are happy to welcome Telmar customers to Dexpro Dynamics as we continue to provide a high level of support and training for their Microsoft Dynamics GP systems. We will discuss options with each company to ensure they are confident with their current system and future strategy, which may include a move to the cloud when the time is right." Marlena Stark, CEO, Dexpro Dynamics.

Microsoft Dynamics GP users who have been working with Telmar will be able to benefit from the depth of additional Microsoft Dynamics services offered by the skilled team of consultants at Dexpro Dynamics.

"It was always my goal to find an amazing home for Telmar's clients. After getting to know Marlena Stark and her team, I'm confident in my selection." Brian Meagher, President, Telmar Computer Solutions, Inc.

Dexpro Dynamics is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics solutions on-premises and in the cloud. The firm specializes in implementing new solutions and simplifying and managing current, complex systems, including system integrations, migrations, and cloud solutions.

"Making a decision regarding cloud ERP scenarios can be complex. Nobody should feel pressured to leave Dynamics GP. However, when clients express the need for additional functionality, it's crucial to consider transitioning to Dynamics 365 BC. At Dexpro Dynamics, we support both systems. However, our focus is always on what's best for our clients at any given time. We aim to provide clear and honest evaluations of the options so that ERP users can make the most informed decisions for their business." Marlena Stark, CEO, Dexpro Dynamics

About Dexpro Dynamics

Dexpro Dynamics is a women owned Microsoft Silver ERP Partner focused on consulting, development, implementation, upgrades, support and training for Microsoft Dynamics GP as well as Dynamics 365 Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics CRM. The company serves clients nationwide with offices in Chicago, Illinois, San Francisco, California and Dallas, Texas.

https://www.dexprodynamics.com

Telmar Computer Solutions, Inc.

Telmar is a boutique software consulting company focused on complex system and project consulting. https://telmaronline.com/

If you would like more information about this announcement, please contact 855-703-4300 or [email protected]

