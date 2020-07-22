Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Microsoft Corporation

Jul 22, 2020

REDMOND, Wash., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that fiscal year 2020 fourth-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website.

The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor/earnings/FY-2020-Q4/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.   

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

