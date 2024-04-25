Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Microsoft Corp.

Apr 25, 2024, 16:10 ET

REDMOND, Wash., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced that fiscal year 2024 third-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2024-Q3/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

