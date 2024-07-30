Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Microsoft Corp.

Jul 30, 2024, 16:08 ET

REDMOND, Wash., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2024-Q4/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

