Microsoft Executive, Yvette Smith, Joins INROADS National Board Of Directors

"Yvette is an executive who understands the power of execution. We are honored to have her join our National Board of Directors. Her years of experience in executive roles at Xerox and IBM, and now at Microsoft, position her as an asset with an ability to advance our mission of developing 21st century leaders," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS President and CEO.

At Microsoft, Smith is responsible for end-to-end customer support for all Cloud and Enterprise products. She is also responsible for continuous innovation in support tooling, technologies and processes.

Prior to joining Microsoft, Smith served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Xerox. In this role she presided over Xerox's U.S. Large Enterprise Operation, which is comprised of a team of 4,000 employees and manages $1.4B in post sales revenue.

Smith is a graduate of Georgia Technology Institute, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. She earned a master's degree in Business Administration from Emory University, and a second master's degree in Management from Dartmouth University.

On May 18, 2018, the National Board of Directors for INROADS, Inc. voted and approved Smith to serve as a National Board of Directors member for a three-year term, which began immediately upon board approval.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS develops and places talented underserved youth in business and industry, preparing them for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal and social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has placed students in over 135,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated over 28,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with over 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

