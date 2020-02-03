Microsoft For Startups Selects CourMed®

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CourMed®, a crowdsourced delivery platform for healthcare items, was recently selected to receive technical, business and sales enablement support from Microsoft Corporation to help scale its concierge service for patients, employees and customers nationwide.

Microsoft for Startups is a comprehensive global program designed to support startups as they build and scale their companies. Whether building new technology, landing the first customer or scaling larger, the program is there to support the ecosystems of budding startups.

"Microsoft for Startups is invested in the success of CourMed and other startups like it. We provide access to technology, go-to-market and community benefits that will help them grow their customer and revenue base," said Dean Jones, US Premier Delivery Senior Service Manager for Microsoft North America.

"We heard that Microsoft was committing $500 Million to offer joint sales engagements to qualified startups, and we are honored that our innovative platform caught their attention," said Derrick L. Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer of CourMed.

CourMed officially launched in November of 2018 at Vizient headquarters in Irving, TX. In the first year of operations, the company's revenue has exceeded six figures and was the only delivery platform invited to McKesson's 2019 ideaShare Pharmacy Conference. Held in Orlando, FL, and created to unite and empower independent pharmacies, the conference gave CourMed access to 5000 independent pharmacies.

"It was at the ideaShare Conference where we found the Blue Ocean for crowdsourced delivery of healthcare items. Six months following the conference CourMed's revenue and volumes increased by 100 percent," said Miles.

What makes CourMed unique is its focus on unit economics and customer satisfaction prior to pursuing massive scale. In addition, the company delivers a multitude of healthcare items like prescription meds, vitamins, supplements, CBD Oil, home medical supplies, and more via a crowdsourced network of delivery drivers who are trained to offer the most encouraging, most unforgettable experience that a patient receives that day. At the beginning of 2020, CourMed entered the Florida market and launched two innovative revenue-generating delivery programs for its healthcare partners that separates its offerings from current and future competitors.

Miles added, "It's a blessing to have demand for our concierge services to scale nationwide, and it's a double blessing to have the additional technical, business and sales enablement support from a reputable, progressive company such as Microsoft."

About Microsoft

Microsoft (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About CourMed

