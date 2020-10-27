Microsoft Gold Partner Announces Expansion of Executive Team as Company Grows

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigunia, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner specializing in ERP deployments, IT managed services, and Business Intelligence consulting and technology, announced recently the expansion of their executive team to include three additional members.

The expansion comes from internal resources, as they are promoted into new, focused roles aimed at leveraging their skills sets to enhance Tigunia's business objectives.

The first of these promotions is Ron Summers, who moves from Vice President of Business Intelligence to President at Tiguina, after only one year in his previous role and one year total at the company.

"This is an exciting time to be advancing my career," says Summers. "The business world is rapidly changing as we respond to the ongoing pressures of technology advances coupled with the response to the pandemic. We are working to balance new offers and solutions for our current and future clients with the care and understanding of how their businesses are changing. This is an opportunity for Tigunia to take more of what we know about working in remote or virtual environments and present the technology supports that businesses need. I look forward to challenging our executive team to think critically and innovatively to become increasingly proactive at solving business problems with technology. "

Filling Summers's place is Ryan Paterson, who expands his role as Director of Business Intelligence to include significant new duties.

"When I joined Tigunia in 2019, I knew there were some significant growth goals on the horizon. As things changed with the pandemic, we never lost sight of that," says Paterson. "I truly believe that data and business intelligence are powerful tools for businesses, and that hasn't changed. It's my goal to bring more innovation to the BI teams' offerings and find new and valuable ways to help businesses continue to grow despite global pressures. With proper insight into business and operations, decision-makers can be more confident and fluid in their planning and be more prepared to adjust operational levers as required, long before the business struggles to adapt or make changes. That's what Tigunia is the most focused on – helping our customers find the right fit technology today and in the future."

Also, moving from the role of Senior Solutions Architect, which he has held for three years with Tigunia, Kristoffer Ruyeras moves into the position of Vice President of Operations. This new role will allow Bret Weber, owner and Chief Operating Officer at Tigunia, to focus on other parts of running the business while enabling Ruyeras to take more control over the daily operations.

"We are a growing company, and with growth comes complexity," says Ruyeras. "I have been a part of the team for several years now, and I have a lot of ideas and motivation to help us continue to thrive, despite the ongoing challenges all businesses are currently facing. By moving into the VP of Operations role, I can help formalize the operational processes and allow the owners of the company to put more time into strategizing and planning our next several years. I believe my combination of development and solution architecture skills and my management style will be key to developing our team."

Tigunia's final new addition to the executive team comes with Justin Verette, who will move from his role as Business Technology Advisor, which he held for the previous 15 months, into the role of VP, App Development.

"This is a newly created role at Tigunia and one that comes at an excellent time in our growth," says Verette. "We've been developing apps in this space for several years, but with the continued proliferation of the cloud and new niche requirements for our customers coming every day, it's important that we have the ability to quickly respond. My goal is to ensure our application development team is focused on solving the most pressing challenges and delivering high quality technology that is the right fit for every client."

Both Bret Weber and Marc Stocker, who founded and co-own Tigunia, have spent a significant portion of the last 18 months planning for the strategic growth and development of the company. While they shifted focus at the start of the year to drive more services and solutions for customers affected by the pandemic, they remained dedicated to building the executive team as a means to keep building the company. Tigunia plans to continue developing and launching new technology solutions to keep pace with the current SMB market.

About Tigunia, LLC

Tigunia offers right-sized technology solutions for any sized business. With platform, ERP, CRM, reporting, and analytics as part of the core managed services, delivered only by high quality, seasoned IT resources, Tigunia has everything an organization needs to run the enterprise successfully at the most competitive price.

Learn more about Tigunia at www.tigunia.com

SOURCE Tigunia, LLC

Related Links

http://www.tigunia.com

