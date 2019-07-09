Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy at Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Microsoft Software & Systems Academy (MSSA) on Schofield Barracks on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. This ceremony will mark the inaugural MSSA cohort class at Schofield Barracks, with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) as the primary learning partner. It also marks the first technology Career Skills Program (CSP) offered in Hawaii to provide military members from all branches of service with the opportunity to participate in first-class employment skills training prior to transitioning out of the military.

The ceremony will include welcoming remarks, an invocation by the division chaplain, and Honors to the Nation, followed by guest speakers from the base and Microsoft education partners as well as Chris Cortez, Microsoft vice president of Military Affairs.

MSSA at Schofield Barracks reflects the need to provide service members with training and certifications before they transition out of the military to secure long-term, meaningful careers in technology, as well as highlights Microsoft's commitment to hire and train service members. The MSSA program is one of the few industry programs that trains active-duty U.S. service members for IT jobs and is a cornerstone for the DoD SkillBridge program.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. HST Where: Schofield Barracks Post Conference Room, Building 584, 1566 Trimble Road, Schofield Barracks, HI 96857

Chris Cortez, base dignitaries and ERAU representatives will be available to speak with the media after the ceremony.

MSSA details

MSSA helps active-duty U.S. service members develop the career skills necessary to meet the IT industry's high demand for cloud developers, cloud administrators, and database and business intelligence administrators. Upon successful completion of the program, participants gain an interview for a full-time job at Microsoft or at one of our participating hiring partners. Microsoft is the first IT industry business to provide formal training for service members before their separation date.

Launched in November 2013 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the program has since expanded to serve 14 bases across the United States, with the opportunity to graduate 1000 service members per year at full capacity. Graduates have gone on to work for over 500 different companies, including Microsoft, Dell Inc., TEKsystems, Accenture, the Department of Defense, Cap Gemini, and many more. In addition to technical skills, MSSA focuses on soft skills, helping service members brush up on resume, and interview techniques — all of which have helped veteran graduates secure jobs in IT with an average salary over $75,000.

