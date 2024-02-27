Microsoft, Intel and AI Veteran, Merrie Williamson, to Join Equinix as Chief Customer and Revenue Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the appointment of Merrie Williamson as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Revenue Officer (CCRO), effective March 25. With more than 20 years of experience in helping companies evolve their digital business through her leadership roles at Microsoft and Intel, Williamson joins Equinix as the company continues to grow its position as the trusted platform for enterprise digital transformation.

"Merrie is an operational and visionary leader with the unique skills and experience to help drive the next chapter of our growth and the increasing value we provide to customers," said Charles Meyers, President and CEO of Equinix. "She also has extensive experience aligning complex go-to-market (GTM) organizations to deliver revenue growth. Her proven track record positions her well to build new routes to market, strengthen existing revenue streams, and continue our journey to becoming a true platform company."

As CCRO, Williamson will be responsible for the company's entire customer experience and overall go-to-market strategy. This includes Sales, Marketing, Customer Care and Experience, Revenue Operations, and the company's regional management across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. Additionally, she will have the opportunity to leverage the company's technology leadership and partner ecosystem to generate exceptional customer experiences and enable businesses to capitalize on emerging areas such as Private AI. She will serve on the Equinix Executive Staff reporting to Equinix CEO Charles Meyers.

"For years, Equinix has played an important role in providing the digital infrastructure critical for enterprises as their businesses become increasingly digital," said Williamson. "As we enter the age of AI and multicloud as the architecture of choice, I am thrilled to be part of the platform that is enabling the success of thousands of companies globally. In addition to the world-class services it provides, Equinix also has a compelling vision where technology and company culture combine to drive outstanding business outcomes."

Williamson previously served as Corporate Vice President of Azure Infrastructure and Digital and Application Innovation at Microsoft. In this role, she was responsible for commercial sales strategy and execution for the core multibillion-dollar Azure business, leading a global team enabling customers across segments, industries and geographies to reap the benefits of digital transformation and the cloud.

Before joining Microsoft in 2019, Williamson spent two decades at Intel. Through a succession of increasingly senior roles, from technical program manager to senior director of data center sales and marketing, she drove strategic product investments from inception to launch—typically in emerging areas of the business—and brought together internal stakeholders, external partners and sales teams to drive revenue growth.

Williamson is passionate about service and community. She has served on the boards of MESA (STEM pipeline for Seattle underrepresented schools) and the Seattle YMCA, where she also spent two years as chairperson. She is dedicated to creating opportunities for women and other underrepresented communities in STEM, sales and the technology industry overall. She earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in Industrial Science at the University of Michigan.

