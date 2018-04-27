MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation - MSFT

During a period of time spanning 2010 to 2016, the Company received over 200 internal complaints filed by female workers claiming gender discrimination or sexual harassment, according to disclosures recently made by the Company. Further, the Company's internal review process resulted in a denial of approximately 93% of the claims, finding merit in only one gender discrimination claim and 15 sexual harassment or assault claims. The alleged culture of sexual bias and mistreatment has been the basis of significant negative media exposure for the Company as well as several lawsuits brought by former employees in state and federal courts. In one such ongoing case, the plaintiffs charge that based on data from Microsoft, discriminatory treatment cost female workers up to $238 million in compensation and more than 500 promotions during a four-year period, and are seeking to have the case certified as a class action, which, if granted could potentially include more than 8000 women.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Microsoft's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Microsoft's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

