Microsoft Joins Academy Software Foundation as a Premier Member

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Software Foundation , a collaborative effort to advance open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that Microsoft has joined the Foundation as a Premier member.

"Studios and vendors across the motion picture industry have come together in support of the Academy Software Foundation, and their commitment has fueled our growth," said David Morin, Executive Director of the Academy Software Foundation. "We are pleased to welcome Microsoft to the Academy Software Foundation. Their membership helps us hit a significant milestone as we surpass $1M in annual funding, a solid financial base that we will use to support our open source projects, the software engineers that develop them, and the open source community in general."

Launched in August 2018 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, the Academy Software Foundation provides a neutral forum for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound.

"At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and it's this mission that drives our commitment to open source," said Tad Brockway, corporate vice president, Azure Storage, Media and Edge, Microsoft Corp. "We're excited to become a member of the Academy Software Foundation and work together with the industry's open source community to bring the latest cloud technologies to the Foundation and its projects."

Microsoft is committed to supporting innovation across the media and entertainment industry by bringing its cloud platforms to bear to help studios unlock creativity and collaboration, bring content to market faster and engage and monetize audiences. As a Foundation member, Microsoft will dedicate engineering resources to support Foundation-hosted projects and will assume roles on the Academy Software Foundation Governing Board and on its Technical Advisory Council (TAC).

About the Academy Software Foundation

Developed in partnership by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation , the Academy Software Foundation provides a neutral forum for open source software developers in the motion picture and broader media industries to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. The Foundation is home to OpenVDB, OpenColorIO, OpenEXR, OpenCue, and OpenTimelineIO. For more information or to get involved in the Academy Software Foundation, visit ASWF.io.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at LinuxFoundation.org.

