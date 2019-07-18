Microsoft Joins XR Association As Member Company

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the XR Association (XRA), the trade association representing the technology manufacturers that power the virtual, augmented, and mixed reality industries, announced that Microsoft has joined its ranks as a member company alongside founding members Google, HTC Vive, Facebook, Samsung, and Sony.

A leader in the mixed reality hardware and software development spaces, Microsoft's XRA membership further signifies the Association's broadening scope and representation of the XR industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Microsoft to XRA," said Elizabeth Hyman, CEO of the XR Association. "This is a significant milestone that reflects the growth of the XR industry, which encompasses augmented reality, mixed reality, and future technologies yet to be developed in the rapidly-evolving XR space. Microsoft's advanced mixed reality offerings, including its groundbreaking HoloLens headset, and its expertise in this arena, strengthen the XRA's ability to provide a unified voice for the XR industry."

Representing Microsoft on XRA's Board of Directors will be Heidi Holman, Microsoft's Assistant General Counsel, who in her 22 years at Microsoft has supported the company's augmented and mixed reality business lines and worked on legal issues related to gaming and Xbox. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with our industry peers to support the XRA's mission of promoting the safe and responsible development and adoption of XR technology globally," said Holman.

Microsoft joins the XRA at a time when the XR industry is experiencing dynamic global growth. With experience in both headset manufacturing and platform development, Microsoft will support the Association's policy, advocacy, and government affairs work, and help expand its footprint in the fast-moving XR industry.

For more information on the XRA, visit XRA.org.

ABOUT THE XR ASSOCIATION

The XR Association represents headset and technology manufacturers across the broad XR industry, including Facebook, Google, HTC VIVE, Samsung, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The Association promotes the growth and development of the XR industry, fosters dialogue among public and private stakeholders, develops industry best practices, and provides education, training, and marketing information related to the industry.

Contact: Sutton Resler, 571-236-4966, info@xra.org

SOURCE XR Association

Related Links

https://XRA.org

