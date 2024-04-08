Microsoft, Junk Kouture, and Best Buy Unite to Foster Eco-Conscious Innovation

Collaboration Aims to Drive Sustainability and Inspire the Next Generation of Innovators

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting new activation, Microsoft, Junk Kouture, and Best Buy have joined forces in driving eco-conscious habits, responsibly recycling old electronics, and a shared commitment to sustainability. The trio are amplifying and empowering the voices of New York's young creatives, offering them a platform to inspire nationwide recycling efforts, drive change in support of a brighter future, powered by the versatility of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

Turning junk into fashion statements -- Microsoft, Junk Kouture and Best Buy power creativity through recycling.

The quest begins with high school students participating in the Junk Kouture program, the world's largest youth sustainable fashion competition, which aims to inspire the next generation to leverage their creativity and innovative spirit to create avant-garde designs with recycled materials and old tech.

As part of the collaboration, Best Buy—the nation's largest retail collector of e-waste—along with Microsoft and Junk Kouture, is encouraging customers to do their part and make a positive impact on the environment. During Earth Month in April, customers can bring in any eligible laptop or tablet for recycling and save $50 on a Surface device.

"Through this innovative moment with Best Buy and Microsoft, we are merging the worlds of fashion, technology, and sustainability. At Junk Kouture, we strive to empower aspiring designers to view waste as tomorrow's resources, while also showcasing the creative talent of students who are pioneering behavioral changes in recycling," says Jane Smith, Chief Content Officer at Junk Kouture.

By incorporating the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 into the creative process of their wearable designs, alongside Microsoft 365 applications, students are equipped to unleash unprecedented levels of productivity and creativity. This enables them to breathe new life into repurposed materials that weave together their global message, eco-conscious habits and fashion statements. With thread and tech at their fingertips, the next-gen changemakers are set to transform the way we think about fashion, using technology not just as a tool, but as an inspiration for creating unique designs from waste.

Emilie Bridon, Microsoft's Americas Channel Marketing Director, emphasized the company's commitment to empowering individuals worldwide to achieve more: "Our initiative is rooted in championing the creative minds who possess the instinct and imagination to forge real change. By providing them with the tools and platforms necessary to further their message, we generate the capacity for them to make a lasting impact, while setting new benchmarks for how we all can partake in the action of shaping the future.

"Sustainability has been at the core of what we do at Best Buy for decades and a large part of that is our commitment to working with our customers to help them make a positive impact on the planet," said Tim Dunn, Head of Environmental Sustainability. "We're proud to join forces with Microsoft and Junk Kouture to raise awareness about how easy it is to responsibly recycle your old tech, create positive change and leave a lasting, beneficial impact on the planet."

The call to action for customers is clear – take part in reducing electronic waste. By recycling their old devices through Best Buy's e-recycling program, they not only contribute to a more sustainable future but also receive the Recycle & Save offer. This special offer encourages customers to embrace sustainable habits while enjoying the latest in technology.

This collaborative effort between Junk Kouture, Best Buy, and Microsoft represents a unique blend of creativity, technology, and environmental consciousness. Together, these partners invite customers and students alike to join in building a sustainable future. For more information or to participate, please visit HERE.

About Microsoft Sustainability

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Junk Kouture

Junk Kouture is a platform that ignites the creative spark in young minds and transforms recycled materials into extraordinary fashion statements. The annual competition spans schools across London, Milan, Paris, Dublin, NYC, and Abu Dhabi, providing a stage for students to showcase their ingenuity and passion for creativity and sustainability.

About Best Buy Co., Inc.

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world's largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes.

