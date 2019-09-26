Microsoft launches Military Spouse Technology Academy program to empower local military spouse community

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of the Military Spouse Technology Academy (MSTA) program serving military spouses in and around Joint Base San Antonio on Friday, Sept. 27. The ceremony marks the expansion of Microsoft's commitment to transform the lives of the military and veteran community through meaningful career opportunities by providing relevant and in-demand technical and soft-skills training, and career mentorship to active-duty military spouses.

MSTA was launched last year as a pilot program in Tacoma, Washington, and is expanding to San Antonio after successfully graduating 19 military spouses from the Tacoma pilot cohort. The 22-week program was developed with input from the military spouse community as well as from Blue Star Families to better understand the needs of military spouses and create conditions for success. The program is part of the company's ongoing commitment to support the military and veteran communities to obtain the necessary digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow.

When: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Time: 2 – 3 p.m. CDT Where: 3060 Stanley Rd. Bldg. 2797 (JBSA, Ft. Sam Houston, TX 78234)

The ceremony will be moderated by Elizabeth O'Brien, senior director of the Military Spouse Program at Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; introductions will be provided by Danny Chung, chief of staff, Microsoft Military Affairs. Major General (Ret.) Chris Cortez, Vice President of Military Affairs, Microsoft, will provide opening remarks; Colonel Peter Velesky, Deputy Commander, Joint Base San Antonio, will provide the keynote; and Aimee Victoria, manager of Employee Experience, CPS Energy, will join as the ceremony's guest speaker.

