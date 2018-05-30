Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss "SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker"

Why Attend:

Without Microsoft Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC) on Linux, IT professionals are forced to turn to other solutions to make failover cluster instances (FCIs) and Availability Groups highly available. Pacemaker is an option, but configuration and management can be a nightmare.

Join award-winning Microsoft SQL Server MVP Edwin Sarmiento and DH2i's Connor Cox for a live webinar to learn how to make SQL Server on Linux highly available without the complexities of Pacemaker.

