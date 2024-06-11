Microsoft MVP Pablo Piovano Named Director of AI at OZ Digital Consulting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OZ Digital Consulting, Florida's premier Microsoft solutions partner, announces Pablo Piovano as its Director of Artificial Intelligence.

In 2022, Piovano earned the title of Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in the AI category, giving him early access to Microsoft products, a direct line of communication with their product teams, and enables him to serve as an ambassador at Microsoft-related events. Pablo Piovano's addition to the OZ technical leadership team further strengthens the company's ability to harness the power of AI in client projects.

Amjad Shamim, CEO of OZ Digital Consulting, shared, "I am excited to announce Pablo as our company's Director of AI. His expertise in artificial intelligence technologies will elevate our clients' abilities to unlock new growth opportunities and foster greater innovation." Shamim continued, "I am fully confident in Pablo's commitment to delivering advanced, responsible, and impactful AI solutions."

Pablo Piovano is a computer engineer with more than 15 years of experience in web and mobile application software development, primarily using .NET, Azure, and Microsoft technologies. Piovano shares his expertise by writing publications and participating in webinars on AI, Generative AI, Azure AI Services, and Power Platform.

In his new role, Piovano leads the strategic development and implementation of artificial intelligence solutions in OZ's operations and client offerings. Piovano is responsible for initiatives that allow OZ clients to utilize AI in their organizations immediately, such as improving customer experience and operational workflows.

"It is a pleasure to drive the AI service offering for OZ Digital Consulting," says Piovano. "Witnessing the recent upward trend of AI and the expectations placed on companies to adapt has been quite a long time coming. There's nothing more rewarding than implementing new technology for a client and seeing the impact on their business. I am thankful for the chance to be a part of this global organization."

About OZ Digital Consulting

OZ is Florida's premier boutique Microsoft Partner trusted by over 370 organizations to help accelerate their business with proven Microsoft solutions. With more than 25 years of experience, OZ's deep expertise in Azure Cloud Solutions, Power Apps Application Development, Intelligent Automation, Enterprise Application Integration, Azure Data Strategy and Artificial Intelligence ensure clients get rapid, effective results by being more agile than many traditional consulting firms.

To learn more about the OZ partnership with Microsoft, click here.

