Microsoft Office 365 launches in Vendasta Marketplace

"This addition comes on the heels of our G Suite integration, which means our partners are able to confidently serve all digital productivity needs," said Ed O'Keefe, VP/GM of the Vendasta Marketplace. "It's a tremendous opportunity to build trust and increase SMB retention for our partners."

Vendasta partners have access to three annual subscription tiers to meet their SMB clients' business needs at reduced wholesale prices. The tiers range from essential online and mobile applications access (Business Essentials) to a premium application suite which includes business emails (Business Premium).

To learn about Vendasta's digital solutions, visit the Vendasta Marketplace page .

About Vendasta:

Vendasta provides an end-to-end platform to 16,000+ channel partners who sell digital products and services to more than two million small and medium businesses (SMBs). The likes of marketing agencies, broadcasters, publishers, banks, telecoms, and more are able to utilize Vendasta's rebrandable platform to automate their marketing, organize their sales, take new best-of-breed solutions to market easily, and manage their client accounts – all under a simple, single login. In turn, an SMB client can access a dashboard to monitor improvements and manage their business' online presence. Sign up for free at www.vendasta.com .

SOURCE Vendasta Technologies Inc.

