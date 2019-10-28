Microsoft Partners Can Look Forward to an Intelligent Sales Enablement Platform That Knows How to Close Each Deal

A NO-COST BENEFIT FOR MICROSOFT PARTNER NETWORK MEMBERS

Available at no cost to Microsoft partners, Qorus already comes fully-stocked with all the Microsoft Partner Network (MPN) content needed to grow a business. However, the benefits don't end here. Qorus is building increased intelligence into its platform.

"We are building deeper intelligence into our platform on several levels to enhance your best content," explains Qorus CEO, Ray Meiring. For example, Qorus automatically considers the information and instantly recommends the most relevant content to send to that particular prospect.

"It's AI-powered sales at its best," says Meiring. And the intelligence is not limited to CRM.

"Deep integration with your company's Office applications and marketing automation systems will enable Qorus to pick up signals and keywords in all types of sales content, including emails, proposals and RFP documents, and pitch decks. It then automatically searches for and recommends the content that is most likely to close the deal."

"Then we take it to the next level by aggregating data to learn how teams close deals," Meiring continues.

"For example, there are thousands of Microsoft partner users who currently use Qorus to search for and personalize MPN content every day. Qorus aggregates data across the community, so it knows which content is being used for particular deal types, as well as exactly which content wins deals."

So, back to our example: if you are a sales rep working on a SQL Server deal, Qorus will soon be able to recommend content that it knows will help you close the deal. It will then tailor that content to suit the CRM opportunity, and enable you to quickly personalize it using Smart Fields and Rules.

This is a great example of the power of AI and data to transform the way businesses operate and grow.

"We are constantly working at the cutting edge of sales enablement," says Meiring. "And we look forward to sharing the results with the Microsoft partner community."

