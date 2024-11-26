Microsoft Recognizes Saphyre For Transforming Business Through AI

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading pre- and post-trade platform for the world's largest financial institutions, was recognized by Microsoft for transforming financial services through the company's innovation in AI.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Microsoft as part of the AI-driven platform shift reshaping industries," said Michael Brandi, CTO of Saphyre. "Leveraging Microsoft Azure's advanced AI capabilities, Saphyre is redefining financial trading workflows by automating processes and reducing manual efforts by 75%."

"This transformation empowers organizations to operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently. It's truly an honor for us at Saphyre to be included in this context, and the acknowledgment inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and reshaping the future of finance."

Microsoft published the recognition in a list ranking the top companies who are transforming their industries with AI. The full article can be found here.

Saphyre's patented interoperable AI platform has been recognized globally for its adoption by some of the world's largest financial institutions.

As asset managers, custodians and broker-dealers have had to adapt to new T+1 trade settlement mandates in 2024, Saphyre enables institutions to achieve Ready-To-Trade status first, while eliminating or streamlining post-trade processes to near real-time settlement.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com

