Microsoft Regional Director (RD), Most Valuable Professional (MVP) and Collabtalk Founder Christian Buckley Joins AvePoint As Microsoft Go-To-Market Director

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud, announced today it has hired CollabTalk Founder and CEO Christian Buckley as its Microsoft Go-To-Market Director.

Buckley is a well-known Microsoft technology expert. He has provided go-to-market guidance for dozens of companies, authored six books on enterprise collaboration and created the popular productivity blog buckleyPlanet.

He currently holds Microsoft MVP and Regional Director designations. Less than 200 people worldwide hold the title of Regional Director, which Microsoft reserves for the most respected independent voices in its ecosystem.

In his role, Buckley will lead partnership efforts across product engineering, marketing, and field team co-sell between AvePoint and Microsoft as well as manage strategic Microsoft corporate relationships.

"As Microsoft's top global co-sell partner for Microsoft Teams, it is essential that AvePoint and Microsoft are aligned in our vision and understanding of customer values and uses cases," said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, CEO, AvePoint. "Christian will play an important role in ensuring our technology evolves alongside Microsoft to solve those critical last-mile needs that make organizations' digital collaboration more productive, secure and compliant in Microsoft 365."

"I've witnessed the value of AvePoint's customer-centric solutions, consistent growth and close partnership with Microsoft over the last 19 years," said Buckley. "AvePoint is the clear leader in data management solutions for digital collaboration. After years of watching from the sidelines, I'm excited to play an active role in helping shape that leadership position in the years to come."

About AvePoint

AvePoint enables you to collaborate with confidence. Our data management solutions help our diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance, and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Our multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

