Microsoft Releases Case Study Highlighting Partnership Between FSi Strategies and ICFJ

VIENNA, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a Microsoft Solutions Partner and leading provider in managed and professional IT services, is excited to announce that Microsoft has released a case study highlighting the company's work with the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ).

ICFJ is a nonprofit professional organization that promotes and protects journalists across the world. Based in Washington, D.C., the group works with journalists in 95 countries who endure threats of violence and brave their way through war zones to provide coverage.

In 2023, ICFJ began partnering with FSi to ensure that the data, devices, and identities of their staff members and the journalists they serve were protected from evolving cyberthreats.

"Journalists are under attack, and new threats constantly evolve. We work alongside FSi to keep up to date and ensure our security structure keeps pace," said Chris Kauffman, Technology and Data Operations Manager at ICFJ.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner with designations for modern work and security, FSi has helped ICFJ leverage Microsoft's industry-leading technologies for a comprehensive approach to protecting journalists and staff.

"The part we have played in protecting journalists across the world is small, but it is among the most important and meaningful work we have done. I couldn't be prouder of it. I cannot emphasize how critical ICFJ is, and I'm proud that FSi is their trusted partner," said Redha Morsli, CEO of FSi Strategies.

FSi's partnership with ICFJ has helped protect journalists across the world at a time when they are facing unknown threats in an industry that is already dangerous. ICFJ's work has advanced independent journalism, even in places that are hostile to the press, and with added security, they can do their work more comfortably, bringing peace of mind to journalists and staff alike.

FSi Strategies is proud to partner with Microsoft to help nonprofits across the United States. Read the full case study: https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/1795897567810551344-icfj-microsoft-secure-score-nonprofit-en-united-states

FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Managed IT and Professional Services with over two decades of experience.

