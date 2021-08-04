Microsoft Security adds second podcast to the CyberWire Network.

Security Unlocked, the first podcast created by Microsoft, joins the network following the tremendous success of " Security Unlocked: CISO Series with Bret Arsenault ," which debuted on CyberWire network earlier this year.

"We've been long-time listeners to Security Unlocked and are excited to add this terrific show to the network," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "Adding the diverse array of insights and perspectives from across the world-class security team at Microsoft will be an enormous value to our listeners."

"My morning routine isn't complete without The CyberWire. We're thrilled to be joining the CyberWire Podcast Network to help contribute to such an important source of knowledge for the cybersecurity industry," said Natalia Godyla, co-host of Security Unlocked.

About the CyberWire

The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing industry. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com .

SOURCE The CyberWire

Related Links

thecyberwire.com

