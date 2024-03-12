Microsoft Security's GM Vishal Amin Joins MightyID's Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MightyID , a leading provider of identity resilience solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of national defense and security veteran Vishal (VJ) Amin to its distinguished C-Suite Advisory Board. With over 20 years of experience spanning the U.S. Marine Corps to the civilian sector, Amin brings valuable experience as a former fighter pilot and technical solutions specialist. With Amin's unique, high level experience, MightyID is poised to further strengthen its dedication to transforming identity security and fortifying resilience against ongoing online threats.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vishal to the MightyID team. His extensive background and expertise in cybersecurity, especially within the federal defense sector, bring a proactive, global perspective to our advisory board," said Ray Zadjmool , CEO of MightyID. "Vishal's appointment represents a pivotal moment for us, highlighting our dedication to fostering diverse insights and approaches in our pursuit of cutting-edge identity security solutions. We are eager to collaborate and leverage his strategic counsel to further elevate our preventative capabilities and solidify our position as leaders in the ever-evolving landscape of identity protection."

As the General Manager of Security Solutions for Microsoft Federal Defense, Amin leverages leading-edge cloud and AI technologies to tackle the most complex cybersecurity challenges for our nation's defense sector. A Presidential Scholar and graduate of the Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Amin's impressive career includes honorable service as an aviator in the F-18 Fighter community and Joint Special Operations, supporting National Security missions globally. He has also served on various cybersecurity advisory councils and philanthropic boards, including Forgepoint Capital and America's Future , demonstrating his commitment to aligning cybersecurity objectives with human impact and driving diversity and empowerment within cybersecurity communities.

"MightyID is an important and diverse addition to the identity resilience landscape. Imports to assist every organization, to better understand their assets, where they are now is critical. I am absolutely thrilled to be working with this team to bring more resilience, education and awareness to the identity market," said Vishal Amin, General Manager of Microsoft Security.

As a member of MightyID's C-Suite Advisory Board, Amin will offer expert counsel on MightyID's product development endeavors, advise on the company's strategic initiatives, provide invaluable insights into market dynamics to help shape the company's innovation trajectory. His collaborative efforts with MightyID's Advisory Board and senior executives will drive the development of advanced resilience solutions aimed at safeguarding identity data and fortifying business continuity measures against an increasingly complex threat landscape.

MightyID is a failsafe identity security platform dedicated to fortifying enterprise organizations' identity environments through powerful, flexible, and comprehensive IAM security and resilience solutions. Founded on over a hundred years of combined cybersecurity expertise, MightyID is committed to creating safer online environments for enterprises across the country and globe.

