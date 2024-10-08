Microsoft Selects BODEN Agency as Public Relations Agency of Record to Strengthen the Company's Connection to the Hispanic Community

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BODEN Agency, an independent, minority- and female-owned, Hispanic+ communications agency, recently named a six-time "Agency of the Year," has been appointed by Microsoft as the Public Relations Agency of Record partnering with the company's Multicultural Communications team. In this pivotal partnership and through culturally resonant, mission-driven communications, BODEN will help Microsoft continue its journey toward fostering meaningful connections with the U.S. Hispanic community, one of the most influential and rapidly growing cohorts in the U.S.

"We're thrilled to partner with BODEN Agency to evolve our communications strategies with this pivotal audience. Our intention is to more closely connect Microsoft's mission of empowering everyone on the planet to achieve more, with the needs of the Hispanic community in the U.S.," said Amanda O'Neal, Senior Director, Multicultural and Social Media Communications, Microsoft. "As our strategic communications partner, BODEN's concentrated, sustained, and culture-first approach will expand our strategic storytelling to bring the community closer to the latest technology, including AI."

"We are honored to be selected as Microsoft's partner to support them across all efforts to engage with today's Hispanic audience," said Natalie Boden, CEO and Founder of BODEN Agency. "Microsoft's commitment to our community is commendable. We're thrilled to be their partner on their continued journey to identify ways to build trust in a way that keeps Microsoft at the forefront of culture."

BODEN will support Microsoft's Multicultural Communications team in the areas of earned media relations, creator engagement and digital content development, while executing the company's long-term communications strategy focused on building Microsoft's brand affinity with the Hispanic community. Under the new partnership, BODEN will also focus on enhancing the digital presence and reach of Conexiones , Microsoft's storytelling hub, developed to inform and inspire the community, while bringing forth new strategic partnerships to build authentic connections with key audiences.

ABOUT BODEN

BODEN is an award-winning Hispanic+ communications powerhouse, making an impact for brands embracing the changing face of culture. With a team of culture-fluid trailblazers, BODEN turns culture into impact to future-proof brands. This approach has drawn the attention of some of the most iconic brands in the world. Recently named a six-time "Agency of the Year," BODEN is proudly independent, minority- and female-owned. For more information, please visit bodenagency.com .

ABOUT MICROSOFT

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

