Microsoft signs MGID for native advertising

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGID , the global pioneer in native advertising, today announced it has signed a global deal with Microsoft to provide native advertising across its news properties, including MSN. The agreement signals MGID's commitment to working with news aggregators that are responsible for quality content in the fight against fake news.

Through the deal, MGID will gain access to Microsoft's native placements across its news outlets in major markets including the US, Asia-Pacific, Europe and MENA in their associated languages, enabling MGID to offer expanded reach for advertisers across vast news audiences. This agreement covers Microsoft's full news suite of more than 1,200 publishers — representing over 4,500 of the world's most popular brands — and a global audience of almost half a billion monthly readers.

The partnership will also enable MGID and Microsoft to accelerate their shared commitment to promoting quality digital content. MGID'S user-centric approach ensures publishers remain in complete control of their audiences and monetization; allowing them to choose from a variety of ad formats, placements and yield-optimization models. Combined with Microsoft's reader-activated customization — for news layout, sources, topics and stories — MGID's versatile ads will produce a highly personalized news experience that drives success for both advertisers and publishers.

Commenting on the partnership, Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID, said: "MGID works with thousands of premium publishers globally and we are very excited to now be expanding our portfolio with one of the world's most reputable media outlets to power better results for brands."

Sergii continued: "Partnering with Microsoft enables us to combine premium inventory and content with our diverse ad solutions to connect marketers with their audiences at scale. Both companies are focused on localization to ensure global consumers are served relevant, engaging, and reliable content – which is especially important in a time of increasing fake news."

