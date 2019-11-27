Microsoft Surface Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Surface Pro 7, 6, X, Go, Book & Laptop Deals by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at The Consumer Post round-up Surface Pro 7, 6, X, Go and Book laptop deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best Microsoft Surface deals:

● Save up to $500 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart

● Save up to $500 on Microsoft Surface laptops, computers & gaming PCs at the Microsoft Store Black Friday sale - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 2, Surface Go & gaming PCs

● Save up to $857 on Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3

● Save up to $230 on the Surface Pro 7 at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - the ultra-light and versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale at the Microsoft online store

● Save up to $300 on the New Surface Laptop 3 - at the Microsoft Black Friday sale

● Save up to $500 on the Surface Book 2 - at the Microsoft store (starts 11/28)

● Save up to $150 on the Surface Go - at the Microsoft store (starts 11/28)

● Save up to 65% on the newest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7 and Pro X

● Save on select Microsoft Surface & Surface Pro devices at B&H Photo Video

Black Friday sales run for a limited time.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop, assembled with a touchscreen. It is a very fast laptop, having advanced features such as 16GB RAM, SSD, 10th Gen processor, and the latest Windows OS. One can also expect an impressive battery life with this laptop. The Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Book 2 are perfect for lighter usage, whereas Surface Go and Surface Pro 6 are suitable for heavy usage.

Which stores have the best deals on Black Friday? For the best product discounts, shoppers can look to Amazon and Walmart to find savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018, more than 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items were purchased on Amazon. Millions of items purchased throughout last year's event were shipped for free to all US customers, which displayed Amazon's dedication to customer satisfaction.

Walmart's online growth continues at an impressive pace, as its e-commerce revenue is expected to increase by 33% in 2019, according to market research company eMarkerter. It overtook Apple in 2018 in terms of online revenue, becoming the third biggest e-commerce retailer in the US.

SOURCE The Consumer Post