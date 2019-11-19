Microsoft Surface Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early Surface Pro X, 7, 6 & Go Laptop Deals Compared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Saver Trends have identified the top early Black Friday Surface Pro, Book and Laptop deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Microsoft is constantly innovating and upgrading the design and features of its laptops. From the bulkier models, they have started shifting to lighter and more portable models like the Microsoft Surface Book 1 and Surface Laptop 3. For consumers who find it difficult to decide between a laptop or a tablet, Microsoft also offers other 2-in-1 detachable models in its Surface series such as the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro X, the Surface Pro 6, the Surface Go, and the Surface Book 2.

Will Black Friday 2019 last more than a single day? As the actual date of Thanksgiving shifts every year, so do the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday is on November 29th while Cyber Monday falls on December 2nd.

Amazon's Black Friday deals run longer than the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Shoppers can expect Amazon to roll out deals from early November through to early December, with hourly sales released during Black Friday week itself. Walmart's Early Deals Drop also offers shoppers early holiday season deals. From October 25th until early December, items such as electronics, gaming, sporting goods, toys, and furniture, are available at discounted prices at Walmart.com. Black Friday deals can be usually be found on Walmart.com as early as Thanksgiving (November 27), while in-store deals are normally made available on Thanksgiving Day itself.

Most big-box retailers make their holiday offers available for several days after Black Friday, typically until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon, however, launches their second phase of deals on Cyber Monday, with new promotions and extensions being made available until the following weekend.

