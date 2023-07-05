Microsoft Surface Keyboards Feature Renewal Material from Alcantara

The two companies partner to design "circular economy" products for Microsoft keyboards.

MILAN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyboards for Microsoft Surface Pro Signature computers are available with renewable Alcantara material made from sugar-cane waste.

Alcantara has worked with Microsoft to develop renewable "circular economy" material for Microsoft's product lines since its Surface portfolio of computers was launched in 2017.

Microsoft keyboards are available with Alcantara

Surface Pro Signature keyboards with partially bio-based Alcantara material today are available in black, platinum, forest green and sapphire.

Microsoft's 2-in-1-Surface-to-Go PCs also offer Alcantara covers and Alcantara surface material can be found on the Surface Laptop 5 and Laptop 4 models as well.

Alcantara is the first Italian industrial company and among the first companies in the world to achieve Carbon Neutrality having defined, reduced and offset all of the CO2 emissions from its activities.

The Microsoft Surface team continues to work with Alcantara to develop new materials made from renewable resources while maintaining the premium quality of the Surface brand.

The incorporation of circular design principles into the Microsoft Surface product-development program aims to rewrite how technology is designed to follow a "reduce, reuse and recover" model, minimizing waste and extending the lifestyle of Surface devices for as long as possible.

