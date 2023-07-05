Microsoft Surface Keyboards Feature Renewal Material from Alcantara

News provided by

Alcantara S.p.A.

05 Jul, 2023, 13:39 ET

  • The two companies partner to design "circular economy" products for Microsoft keyboards.

MILAN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyboards for Microsoft Surface Pro Signature computers are available with renewable Alcantara material made from sugar-cane waste.

Alcantara has worked with Microsoft to develop renewable "circular economy" material for Microsoft's product lines since its Surface portfolio of computers was launched in 2017.

Continue Reading
Microsoft keyboards are available with Alcantara
Microsoft keyboards are available with Alcantara

Surface Pro Signature keyboards with partially bio-based Alcantara material today are available in black, platinum, forest green and sapphire.

Microsoft's 2-in-1-Surface-to-Go PCs also offer Alcantara covers and Alcantara surface material can be found on the Surface Laptop 5 and Laptop 4 models as well.

Alcantara is the first Italian industrial company and among the first companies in the world to achieve Carbon Neutrality having defined, reduced and offset all of the CO2 emissions from its activities.

The Microsoft Surface team continues to work with Alcantara to develop new materials made from renewable resources while maintaining the premium quality of the Surface brand.

The incorporation of circular design principles into the Microsoft Surface product-development program aims to rewrite how technology is designed to follow a "reduce, reuse and recover" model, minimizing waste and extending the lifestyle of Surface devices for as long as possible.

For further information:

www.alcantara.com

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

instagram.com/alcantara_company/

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.

Also from this source

BMW'S FIRST ELECTRIFIED M-SERIES MODEL HAS ALCANTARA

ALCANTARA AND MILAN'S IULM UNIVERSITY PRESENT "TACTILE VISIONS"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.