Microsoft Teams with OnePlaceMail for Outlook to deliver more effective modern workplace collaboration

SYDNEY, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlace Solutions today announced the launch of Microsoft Teams integration with the OnePlaceMail for Outlook App, allowing the mobile workforce to conveniently move content from Microsoft Outlook to a Microsoft Teams channel. Enabling content to easily flow from Outlook to a Teams environment drives greater organizational productivity. For organizations this means unlocking business critical data traditionally stored in personal mailboxes and promoting more efficient collaboration.

Available immediately from Microsoft AppSource across all Microsoft Outlook environments, including iOS and Android, the OnePlaceMail for Outlook App enables users to capture, classify and access content in SharePoint, while remaining productive anywhere they choose to work.

James Fox, CEO of OnePlace Solutions commented, "Our goal is to enable people in business to do more, simply. We need to strive for efficiency in today's workplace, and this can be achieved by empowering people to work together with the right tools.

We're very excited about the Teams integration and helping our customers and partners achieve even more with Office 365."

Microsoft Outlook: Save to a Microsoft Teams channel and start a conversation

Users work in both Outlook and Teams across multiple devices. The decision to use Outlook or Teams is based on the audience and the context of the conversation. Learn how to move a conversation from Outlook to Teams and increase productivity in any organization.

OnePlace Solutions is a Microsoft Gold partner providing SaaS applications to enable people in business to do more, simply. The OnePlace Solutions suite of products are used by organizations to increase productivity, empower more effective collaboration and improve records management and compliance.

Learn more about OnePlace Solutions at www.oneplacesolutions.com

Read more on Microsoft Outlook to Teams integration blog

Download the OnePlaceMail for Outlook App from Microsoft AppSource

Contact Name Jessica McKenzie, Global Marketing Manager Organization OnePlace Solutions Telephone +61450502432 Email jessica.mckenzie@oneplacesolutions.com

SOURCE OnePlace Solutions

Related Links

http://www.oneplacesolutions.com

