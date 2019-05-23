Microsoft to Highlight The Voice of Hospitality Summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of Hospitality Summit, presented by VoiceFirst Events, will take place in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, June 4 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West. The event will look at the intersection of voice-first technology and its relationship with modern hospitality businesses, such as restaurants, hotels and travel companies. The conference – featuring Microsoft as a presenting sponsor – will explore how hospitality businesses are serving customers and increasingly gaining new customers with voice tech such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

"The hospitality industry can benefit tremendously from voice-first technology," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of The Voice of Hospitality Summit. "The event will share how the industry is evolving and benefiting from the emergence of this technology."

During the event, Metrock will unveil the results of new original research on the "Hospitality Readiness" of both Alexa and Google Assistant.

The summit's keynote presentation – titled "Resistance is Futile" – will be delivered by Michael Atkinson, CEO of Orderscape. The presentation will consider how the restaurant industry is being reinvented by technology at a faster pace than ever before.

The lunch keynote will be presented by Noelle LaCharite, director of developer evangelism at Microsoft. LaCharite will speak on the increasing role that Microsoft's Cortana is playing within the enterprise.



Some of the topics to be covered at The Voice of Hospitality Summit include:

From Marriott to Expedia to Pizza Hut: The Voice Technology Trends Shaping Modern Hospitality.



Days Inn, Pepsi, The Assemblage, Starbucks and More: Real Insights on Voice Deployment Within Existing Marketing Plans



From Fazoli's to Ruby Tuesday: What We've Learned So Far About Voice Ordering



Voice on Vacation: Voice Assistants in AirBnbs



Designing for Privacy Within Hospitality-Oriented Voice Experiences



Real-World Voice: Aider, a Digital Assistant for SMBs in Retail and Hospitality



Measuring Success with Voice: What Matters and What Doesn't



Case Study: Voice Dry Cleaning



Adding Screens to Voice Within Hospitality

Registration and conference details for The Voice of Hospitality Summit are available at https://www.voiceofhospitality.com.

About VoiceFirst Events

The Voice of Hospitality Summit is produced by VoiceFirst Events (a Score Publishing company), which hosts a portfolio of other events that explore #VoiceFirst, including: The Voice of Healthcare Summit (Aug. 5 – 6 in Boston, Mass.); Voice of Education Summit (Aug. 7 in Boston, Mass.); Digital Book World (Sept. 10 - 12 in Nashville, Tenn.); Voice of the Flash Briefing, a VoiceFirst.TV online event (Oct. 3); The Voice of Banking (Oct. 29 in New York City); and Project Voice, the voice technology mega-event (Jan. 13-17, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.). To learn more about these events, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com.

