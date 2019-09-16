Microsoft to Retire SATV Program; Global Knowledge Prepared to Help Organizations Maximize Training Voucher Redemption

CARY, N.C., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in IT training and professional skills development, is helping professionals and organizations understand the changes announced to the Microsoft Software Assurance Training Voucher (SATV) program, and how they will impact training initiatives and technology investments.

Over the next three years, the Microsoft SATV program will be retired and migrate to new training and certification programs designed to better support learners. Here's the timeline:

February 1, 2020 : The Azure cloud services training courses will be retired from the SATV catalog.

: The Azure cloud services training courses will be retired from the SATV catalog. February 1, 2021 : The final day new SATV training vouchers can be purchased for any training course/product.

: The final day new SATV training vouchers can be purchased for any training course/product. January 1, 2022 : The final day any SATV training voucher can be redeemed.

If organizations intend to use SATVs for an Azure training initiative, the time to act is now. To help organizations maximize SATV redemption during the transition, Global Knowledge is expanding its Azure training offerings, designating more courses as Guaranteed to Run and have produced a guide on how to redeem SATVs.

Michael Watkins, Global Knowledge's senior vice president for global product innovation, said, "As Microsoft's 2019 Learning Partner of the Year, we are committed to helping IT professionals build the skills needed for career and organizational success. If you intend to use SATVs for an Azure training, act quickly."

The importance of building capabilities in Azure and cloud computing are vitally important. According to the Global Knowledge 2019 IT Skills and Salary Report, 62% of IT professionals expect cloud computing to be a leading technology investment area for their organization.

