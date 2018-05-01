Microsoft Veteran Greg Jensen Joins Datagran as Chief Product Officer

"Greg's proven leadership in the software industry is a strong asset for Datagran's growing executive team," said Carlos Mendez Solano, founder and CEO of Datagran. "He has led major product launches that have resulted in growth at both a Fortune 10 company and an emerging startup. This expertise will be instrumental as Datagran builds momentum as a disruptive force in the marketing industry."

Jensen has nearly 30 years of experience in engineering, product marketing, and product management and development. He joins Datagran from Microsoft Corporation, where he was Group Program Manager, leading teams delivering mobile products across multiple platforms. Previously, Jensen was Senior Director Product Management in Microsoft's Cloud and Enterprise division. Prior to Microsoft, he was Chief Technology Officer for Saflink Corporation in Bellevue, Washington.

At Datagran, Greg will take the reins of the company's product suite, including the tools adOptimizer, adCreator, adAnalyzer and bigdataAnalysis. These combined products form a sophisticated, yet easy to use suite built on Artificial Intelligence that provides marketing teams a smarter, more transparent way to target and execute digital campaigns without the need to hire large, expensive media agencies.

Datagran's toolkit saves time and money by using automation to optimize digital campaigns; using data to make and improve creative assets; analyzing performance and presenting results to marketers in real-time; and predicting future campaign performance through more relevant audience targeting. The company guarantees a cost reduction of 20 percent for each campaign based on cost per referrals and is already providing an average savings of 50 percent for customers.

"Datagran's ability to help brands and media companies dramatically reduce costs, save time and use marketing resources more efficiently is causing them to reconsider the need for traditional agencies. We are helping customers to execute their own campaigns and providing direct access to critical information that increases the success of their marketing efforts," said Jensen. "My aim is to deliver great products that will drive Datagran's continued growth and success."

Jensen earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering at California Institute of Technology.

About Datagran

Datagran makes it easy to become a marketing genius. Selected by JP Morgan Chase and Endeavor as a "High Potential Startup," its unique marketing toolkit has improved digital results for brands like Subway, BIC and Coors Light and others, while also helping most companies cut ad spending by an average of 50 percent. Datagran has more than 70 employees and is in twelve locations across Europe, North, South and Central America. Investors include Telefónica and Quake Capital partners. To learn more visit www.datagran.io.

