Microsoft Worldwide General Manager, Retail Health Innovation, To Take The Stage At The 2019 Connected Health Conference

ARLINGTON, Va. and BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Jordan, Worldwide General Manager, Retail Health Innovation, Microsoft, will be a featured speaker next week at the 11th annual Connected Health Conference, hosted by the Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance), a HIMSS innovation company, and Partners HealthCare.

Jordan will be the subject of a Fireside Chat, interviewed by Steve Wretling, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, HIMSS, to kick off this year's conference (October 17, 8:20am, Seaport World Trade Center, Boston). Jordan will discuss the convergence of the retail and healthcare sectors, and how technology will support the optimal customer experience for consumers, providers and other stakeholders in health.

Blending a deep background in healthcare-focused technology, Neil leads Microsoft's collaboration with an ecosystem of partners around the world, to provide solutions that meet the specific needs of customers working to deliver better health outcomes for more people.

Hosted by PCHAlliance and Partners Connected Health, the Connected Health Conference has deep roots and connections in industry, government, academia and healthcare delivery. Speakers and attendees are visionaries and change-makers, representing influence, insight and innovation in every corner of the field. The three-day program will cover the spectrum of technology-enabled, person-centered care, from prevention to wellness and chronic disease management, with a focus on new evidence and approaches in connected health.

GENERAL REGISTRATION: Please visit the CHC19 website for details and easy online registration. One day passes are also available.

Partners Connected Health

Partners Connected Health, at Partners HealthCare, is leveraging information technology – smartphones, wearables, sensors, and remote health monitoring tools – to deliver quality patient care outside of traditional medical settings. Partners Connected Health programs are also helping providers and patients better manage chronic conditions, maintain health and wellness and improve adherence, engagement, and clinical outcomes. Partners Connected Health has launched a number of innovative health tracking programs, mobile health, virtual care initiatives and clinical research programs for the more than 1.5 million patients served at Partners HealthCare-affiliated hospitals. Partners HealthCare, an integrated health system founded by Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, includes two academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a managed care organization, community health centers, a physician network, home health and long-term care services, and other health care entities. It is a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

Personal Connected Health Alliance

PCHAlliance, a membership-based HIMSS innovation company, accelerates technical, business and social strategies necessary to advance personal connected health and is committed to improving health behaviors and chronic disease management via connected health technologies. The Alliance is working to advance patient/consumer-centered health, wellness and disease prevention, and mobilizing a coalition of stakeholders to realize the full potential of personal connected health. PCHAlliance members are a vibrant ecosystem of technology and life sciences industry icons and innovative, early stage companies along with governments, academic institutions, and associations from around the world. PCHAlliance convenes the global personal connected health community at the annual Connected Health Conference, the premier international event for the exchange of research, evidence, ideas, innovations and opportunities in personal connected health. The Alliance publishes and promotes adoption of the Continua Design Guidelines. Continua is recognized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as the international standard for safe, secure, and reliable exchange of data to and from personal health devices.

